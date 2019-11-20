‘Una Dey Mad?’ BBNaija’s Omashola Asks Depressed People To Keep Off (Video)

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija's Omashola
Former Housemate Omashola

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Omashola has sent out a message to people that keep sending him random messages.

Taking to Instagram, the former housemate made a video where he mentioned that people with suicidal thoughts keep messaging him.

He also hinted that he is not a therapist and has no solution for them.

The housemate went further to ask them: ‘Una dey mad?’

Sharing the video, he wrote: “Make una no de come my DM de come one kill una self o.”

Watch The Video Here:

