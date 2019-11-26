UNICAL Lecturer Babysits Student’s Twin Babies While She Writes Exam (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

A University of Calabar lecturer has been spotted in a photo he shared where he helped his student babysit her set of twins during an exam.

The photo was shared by the lecturer on Facebook and it also came with an expression of love.

The lecturer, identified as Fredrick Bassey on Facebook, also went further to show his appreciation for ladies who juggle between being moms and students.

READ ALSO – UNICAL Students Allegedly Confronted With ‘Lazy Nigerian Youth’ Question During Exam (Photo)

Sharing the photo he also captioned it with what seems to be compassion and understanding that it is not easy being a mother and especially with twin babies.

See Photo Here:

UNICAL Lecturer
The Lecturer’s Post
Tags from the story
Fredrick Bassey, unical, UNICAL Lecturer
0

You may also like

MMM Invents New Tactics to Make Members Comeback (Full Details)

Ike Ekweremadu, on Tuesday said he ran for office of deputy senate president to make not to win or lose but to make a statement.

Attempt on Ekweremadu’s life: Police release ‘weapons’ found on suspect

After Onnoghen, Atiku is next, watch and see – Donald Duke

Omashola and Venita

Barely 24hours In BBNaija House, Omashola Kisses Venita

Enjoy FM Radio On Your Smartphone, No Earphones Needed With TECNO Pouvoir 3

All looted funds shall be recovered back – Acting President Yemi Osinbajo

Ex- super Eagle player arraigned in court for wife battering

Lai Mohammed explains why the government is stopping production of local movies, music, abroad

Did your wife and kids travel to Sudan? Omokri queries Buhari for celebrating birthday without them

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *