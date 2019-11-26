UNICAL Lecturer Babysits Student’s Twin Babies While She Writes Exam (Photo)

A University of Calabar lecturer has been spotted in a photo he shared where he helped his student babysit her set of twins during an exam.

The photo was shared by the lecturer on Facebook and it also came with an expression of love.

The lecturer, identified as Fredrick Bassey on Facebook, also went further to show his appreciation for ladies who juggle between being moms and students.

Sharing the photo he also captioned it with what seems to be compassion and understanding that it is not easy being a mother and especially with twin babies.

