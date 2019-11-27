UNIPORT Final Year Student Ends His Life After Completing Project (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

A University of Port Harcourt student, Prince Digbani, has committed suicide shortly after announcing it via his WhatsApp story.

The  500-Level Electrical Engineering student took his own life after completing his final year project.

The deceased took the action in his room on Monday, after repeatedly complaining to friends about his lack of fulfilment in life. His friends said he had earlier told them of his intention and they strongly advised him against it.

READ ALSO – Greedy UNIPORT Staff Kidnaps Self To Get Ransom From School Management

They added that he went home to his off-campus apartment and by 3:51 pm on Monday, started updating suicidal posts on his WhatsApp story. They also said they called him severally, but he refused to answer as his updates became more worrisome.
.
His co-tenants later broke his door and found him convulsing after taking a poisonous substance. He was then rushed to the Lulu-Briggs medical centre where he was pronounced dead.

See Photos Here:

UNIPORT Final Year Student
His WhatsApp Stories
UNIPORT Final Year Student
Prince Digbani
Tags from the story
Prince Digbani, suicide
0

You may also like

FG Begins Recruitment Of 500 Engineers For New Power Plants

7 Easy Steps To Winning Your Millions On Nigeria’s Premier Online Lottery Platform Mobilottogames.com

S’East Govs, Family Pick May 23rd Date For Achebe’s Burial

Truck Set Ablaze After Crushing 9 To Death In Edo State (Photos)

15 Feared Dead In Lagos Tank Farm Explosion

Ponmo

NAFDAC Shuts 3 Ponmo Factories For Using Embalming Chemicals As Preservatives

Zamfara Killings: Reps Invite Defence Minister, NSA, IGP

Police Arraigns Man In Court For Allegedly Securing Job With Stolen Certificate

Lawmaker Defends Reps’ Request for Speech Immunity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *