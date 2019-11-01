University Staff Arrested For Defiling His 12-Year-Old Daughter

An Ekiti State University staff, Davies Joel, who has been defiling his 12-year-old daughter for 3 years, has finally been caught.

This is coming after his child exposed him during a sex education class she participated in.

The child informed her teacher that her father has been defiling her for long and started by telling her just how special she is to him while caressing her breast.

Report also has it that the little girl was bleeding when she confided in her teacher and was taken to the hospital for further examination.

Read Also: Plateau Records 50 Cases Of Child Rape In Just Four Months

The 52-year-old ICT department staff of EKSU, after the case was taken up by the Chairperson of the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Ekiti State chapter, Mrs. Seyi Ojo, pled for forgiveness.

He also revealed that his wife got to know about the incestuous act but it was settled within the family.

Confirming his arrest, the state’s police spokesperson Caleb Ikechukwu said the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and will be charged to court upon conclusive investigation.