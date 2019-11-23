UNN Cancels Venue For Witchcraft Conference

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka has cancelled the venue for the scheduled Witchcraft conference set to take place on the 26th November in the school.

The conference has generated mixed reactions since it was announced.

Within the school campus, several religious groups have protested against the conference.

On Friday, the school management announced that the venue is no longer available for use for the conference.

Despite the cancellation of the booked venue for their witchcraft conference, the organisers said they are marching ahead and will announce a new venue soon.