UNN Students Reject Upcoming Conference On Witchcraft

Some students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Enugu State, have expressed their displeasure at an upcoming witchcraft conference at the institution.

The conference, which is being organised by the B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy and Research in UNN, is scheduled to hold from November 26 and November 27.

However, some students and members of the university community, have outrightly kicked against the programme, and have started staging protests against it.

Apart from protest within the school, there have also been protests on social media.

There are also posters against the conference within the school with inscriptions such as: “UNN belongs to Jesus”; “Witches and Wizard, No vacancy!” “Say no to the meeting of Witches and Wizard’, “We are a Christian community”; “Don’t pollute our environment”; “We plead the blood of Jesus over UNN, hence we reject all forms of witchcraft overtly or covertly”.

Keynote speakers at the conference include David Ker, former vice-chancellor of Benue State University, while P. J. Ezeh and Damian Opata, two professors at the university, will present the leader paper.