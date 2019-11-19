UNN Students Reject Upcoming Conference On Witchcraft

by Verity Awala

 

‘UNN belongs to Jesus’ — students kick against conference on witchcraft

Some students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Enugu State, have expressed their displeasure at an upcoming witchcraft conference at the institution.

The conference, which is being organised by the B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy and Research in UNN, is scheduled to hold from November 26 and November 27.

However, some students and members of the university community, have outrightly kicked against the programme,  and have started staging protests against it.

Apart from protest within the school, there have also been protests on social media.

Read Also: Witches Are Complaining Buhari Flies More Than Them: Omokri

There are also posters against the conference within the school with inscriptions such as: “UNN belongs to Jesus”; “Witches and Wizard, No vacancy!” “Say no to the meeting of Witches and Wizard’, “We are a Christian community”; “Don’t pollute our environment”; “We plead the blood of Jesus over UNN, hence we reject all forms of witchcraft overtly or covertly”.

Keynote speakers at the conference include David Ker, former vice-chancellor of Benue State University, while P. J. Ezeh and Damian Opata, two professors at the university, will present the leader paper.

Tags from the story
Enugu State, Nsukka (UNN), University of Nigeria
0

You may also like

HUAWEI P30 lite, Triple-Camera Smartphone With A 48MP Main Camera

Researchers claims that women with muscular bodies are now seen as more attractive than those with thin physiques

Students Suspended After Hacking Teacher’s PC To Leak Exam Papers

5 Things Couples Should Avoid In A Relationship

Graphic Content Warning: Festival Where Goers Force Knives And Guns Through Their Own Cheeks

Graphic Content Warning: Festival Where Goers Force Knives And Guns Through Their Own Cheeks

Interview With P-Square, Damasus, Tatafo, Others: Know How Your Favourite Celebrity Celebrates Val’s Day

[Advice Needed] I Found Out That My Love Is Married. Please Help!!!!

4 Reasons Why Your Wife Isn’t Sleeping With You Right Now

Wife of late Taraba governor who died in a plane crash set to remarry a younger man

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *