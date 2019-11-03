VAR Deny Real Madrid Top Spot After Draw Against Real Betis

by Eyitemi Majeed
Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos
Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid was denied the chance to move top of the La Liga table after Eden Hazard’s first-half goal was chalked off by a dubious VAR call.

The match then ended goalless with the Spanish champions tied on 22 points with arch-rival, FC Barcelona, who sit at the summit of the league table as a result of superior goal difference.

The Los Blancos would now turn their focus to their must-win champions league cracker against Galatasaray which comes up on Tuesday, 5th November.

