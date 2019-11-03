VAR Deny Real Madrid Top Spot After Draw Against Real Betis

Real Madrid was denied the chance to move top of the La Liga table after Eden Hazard’s first-half goal was chalked off by a dubious VAR call.

The match then ended goalless with the Spanish champions tied on 22 points with arch-rival, FC Barcelona, who sit at the summit of the league table as a result of superior goal difference.

The Los Blancos would now turn their focus to their must-win champions league cracker against Galatasaray which comes up on Tuesday, 5th November.