Varsity Student Rushed To Hospital After Failed Suicide Attempt

A student of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), formerly known as Anambra State University, has been rushed to the hospital after an alleged failed suicide attempt. The young lady is said to have consumed popular pesticide, Sniper.

According to reports, the young lady, whose name has been identified as Okafor Chidinma, was to graduate with the last set but is being held back because of an incident.

Read Also: My Inbox Is Filled With Messages From People Who Want To Commit Suicide – Singer Akothee

Chidinma then took to Facebook to leave a suicide note of some sort, explaining why the school is still holding her back from graduating with her mates.

According to her, her HOD invited her for a meeting where he accused her of stealing a book and she was made to face the school’s disciplinary panel and was also made to write a statement and replace the book in question.

She added in her post that; “I tagged my course mates mostly because apparently one or two of them is responsible for this.”

She continued: “Okafor Chidinma is out of the way. I hope your life gets better.

Thankfully help got to her before she could take her own life.