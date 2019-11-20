Vector Reacts To Sex Tape Of Babcock Students

Popular Nigerian rapper, Vector has reacted to the viral video of Babcock University students having sex.

The viral video has been met with a lot of mixed reactions on social media, with some blaming the students for making a video, while others are blaming the person who leaked the video.

Reacting to the video, the rapper queried the reason for the outlast against the students, as he says that natural urges are very difficult to resist.

He also pointed out that morality should not be imposed on people.

