Victor Osimen, Samuel Kalu Strike As Super Eagles Defeat Benin Republic

The Super Eagles of Nigeria came from a goal down to beat Benin republic during their African Cup of Nations qualifier match at Uyo Stadium on Wednesday.

Shortly after Benin Republic took the lead in the first half, they resorted to defensive approach hoping to catch the Super Eagles on the break before they conceded a penalty which was beautifully dispatched by Lille’s striker, Victor Osimhen.

Read Also: Former Super Eagles Striker, Friday Ekpo, Presented With Car Gift

The game then opened up in the second half with the Eagles going on to get the winning goal through Samuel Kalu who was at the heart of every attacking move from the Nigerian team.