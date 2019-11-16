Video: Bam Bam Shows Off Her Baby Bump

For months, former BBNaija housemate, Bam Bam has been rumoured to be pregnant but has not for once confirmed the news.
Bam Bam, who is set to walk down the aisle with her man Teddy A in Dubai today, may have just confirmed that she is indeed pregnant.
Read Also: My Body Is A Weapon – Bam Bam Releases New Images Of Herself
In a video shared online, the bride-to-be was seen in a white short dress with friends in a room while they shot a mini social media video.
The video saw Bam Bam walk pass and slightly turn to reveal a bump.
Watch the video below;
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Can they stop teasing the bride already. 😜😝? . . Oh well, when the chief teaser is her husband so what exactly do you expect😂😂😂😂. Ride on Jare Papi, tease her well well.👏👏👏👏👏👏👏. . . Dubai is sparkling with Love and Laughter. #BamTeddyDubai2019 is gonna happen and shall be successful 🙏🙏🙏🙏. . . If you are not physically in Dubai, just be there in the spirit with them and put them in your prayers. This is not the time to hate, fight or wish anyone bad. Activate your IGNORE buttons especially on TWITTER. Thanks FANmily. . . Video Credit : TeddyA . . #BamBam #TeddyA #BamTeddyTakesDubai #bbnaija #BamTeddyDubai2019 #Wedding #DestinationWedding #love #joy #peace