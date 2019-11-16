Video: Bam Bam Shows Off Her Baby Bump

by Temitope Alabi
BBNaija Bam Bam
Bam Bam

For months, former BBNaija housemate, Bam Bam has been rumoured to be pregnant but has not for once confirmed the news.

Bam Bam, who is set to walk down the aisle with her man Teddy A in Dubai today, may have just confirmed that she is indeed pregnant.

Read Also: My Body Is A Weapon – Bam Bam Releases New Images Of Herself

In a video shared online, the bride-to-be was seen in a white short dress with friends in a room while they shot a mini social media video.

The video saw Bam Bam walk pass and slightly turn to reveal a bump.

Watch the video below;

View this post on Instagram

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Can they stop teasing the bride already. 😜😝? . . Oh well, when the chief teaser is her husband so what exactly do you expect😂😂😂😂. Ride on Jare Papi, tease her well well.👏👏👏👏👏👏👏. . . Dubai is sparkling with Love and Laughter. #BamTeddyDubai2019 is gonna happen and shall be successful 🙏🙏🙏🙏. . . If you are not physically in Dubai, just be there in the spirit with them and put them in your prayers. This is not the time to hate, fight or wish anyone bad. Activate your IGNORE buttons especially on TWITTER. Thanks FANmily. . . Video Credit : TeddyA . . #BamBam #TeddyA #BamTeddyTakesDubai #bbnaija #BamTeddyDubai2019 #Wedding #DestinationWedding #love #joy #peace

A post shared by J O Y (@talljoygirl) on

 

Tags from the story
Bam Bam, Dubai, Teddy A
0

You may also like

[18+Video]: Nollywood Actress, Etinosa, Goes Completely N*ked On Live IG

Hollywood actor, Oyelowo vows to tackle human trafficking

The Scariest Day Of My Life Was The Day I Proposed To Lilian Esoro – Ubi Franklin (Photo)

Checkout New Photos Of Actor, Sadiq Daba Back From UK After Battle With Leukemia

2Face At Nigerian Politicians: “Make Una Behave Una Sef – Una Dey Craze?”

Singer KCee Sympathises With Child Victim In Boko Haram Shootings

Jason Derulo Gives Jordin Sparks a BMW For Xmas

Jay-Jay Okocha spotted doing “uncle duties” with Wizkid’s Son, Zion Ayo Balogun

Davido’s 30 Billion Concert becomes first Nigerian concert to trend worldwide (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *