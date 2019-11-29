Video: Bobrisky Flaunts His New Enhanced Buttocks

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky is out here tensioning the crap out of many.

Bob who is Dubai and recently revealed that she just underwent surgery, has taken to her IG page to share a glimpse of one of the work done on her.

Taking to her IG page, she shared a video showing her newer bum with the caption;

“My new shape is lit.

“Look at dat ass already.”

Bob had earlier revealed that she recentloy went under the knife to alter some poart of her bopdy.

Watch video below;