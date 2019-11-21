[Video]: Davido Caught Pants Down In A Toilet

by Temitope Alabi
Singer Davido celebrates Birthday today
A video has surfaced showing Nigerian music star Davido filmed while taking a shit.

Today is the singer’s birthday, and his close friend, Special Spesh, surprised the new father while he was in the toilet.

Earlier today, Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma threw a birthday bash for the singer, while mocking him on Instagram about his real age.

Read Also: ‘Only God Knows Your Real Age’, Peruzzi, Chioma Mock Davido As Singer Celebrates Birthday Today

This is coming just days after the singer was heard telling the crowd at the One Africa Music Fest not to chant Wizkid’s name while he was on stage.

