Video: Don Jazzy Once Produced A Song While Asleep – Bankulli

Nigerian producer, artist manager, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Bankulli in an interview with Pulse Nigeria spoke on just how legendary Don Jazzy is.

In his interview, Bankulli went on to reveal that Don Jazzy once produced a song while sleeping. He says, “He’s proven to me that he can only be an extraordinary person to do what he’s doing – he’s beyond just an ordinary producer. Sometimes, some ideas he has come to light.

“I’ll give you one situation – just one and I hope he (Don Jazzy) will permit me to say it. There was one time that I caught him. From sleep, Don Jazzy came to produce a song, he didn’t open his eyes… From his sleep, he came to the studio, produced a song and went back to sleep. He then came back to play it. He didn’t realize he was the one who produced it.

“We had to convince him that he produced it last night. When I say he’s an extraordinary person, I think he’s blessed and he was chosen. That’s why he’s successful. Everybody has their sunny and rainy time, but for him , he will be here for a long time.”