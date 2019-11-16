Video: Don Jazzy Once Produced A Song While Asleep – Bankulli

by Temitope Alabi
Bankulli Osha
Music Producer and Talent Manager Bankulli

Nigerian producer, artist manager, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Bankulli in an interview with Pulse Nigeria spoke on just how legendary Don Jazzy is.

In his interview, Bankulli went on to reveal that Don Jazzy once produced a song while sleeping. He says, “He’s proven to me that he can only be an extraordinary person to do what he’s doing – he’s beyond just an ordinary producer. Sometimes, some ideas he has come to light.

“I’ll give you one situation – just one and I hope he (Don Jazzy) will permit me to say it. There was one time that I caught him. From sleep, Don Jazzy came to produce a song, he didn’t open his eyes… From his sleep, he came to the studio, produced a song and went back to sleep. He then came back to play it. He didn’t realize he was the one who produced it.

“We had to convince him that he produced it last night. When I say he’s an extraordinary person, I think he’s blessed and he was chosen. That’s why he’s successful. Everybody has their sunny and rainy time, but for him , he will be here for a long time.”

Tags from the story
bankulli, don jazzy
0

You may also like

Maleek Berry takes shot at all irresponsible elders in the music industry

Caroline Danjuma welcomes a daughter, adopts a baby girl

Nollywood Twin Actresses, Chidinma And Chidebere Stuns in New Photos

Watch episode 5 of MTV Shuga: Down South” – “Daddy’s Home”

Wizkid

Wizkid’s Fans Legalise Domestic Violence After Baby Mama’s Accusations

Checkout This Nigerian Lady’s Bridal Shower Photo That Has Got People Talking

Burna Boy And Teni

Burna Boy, Teni Makes MTV 2019 EMAs Awards Nomination (Full List)

‘90% Of Marriage Proposals In Public Are Pre-Planned’ – Comic Actor Okon Lagos Reveals (Video)

Dr Sid and Simi Esiri’s 3-year marriage in crisis… as they unfollow each other on Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *