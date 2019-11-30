Video: Female Fan Vigorously Grinds Rema On Stage

by Temitope Alabi
Rema
Rema

A video from an event Mavin act Rema performed at in New York has surfaced online.

The video saw a fan on stage vigorously grinding on the young singer and in no time get carried by him while she continued to grind him.

The video has since gotten many talking online with an IG user commenting;

“See me shouting eeeeeehhhh rema.”

While another stated that Rema will soon join the list of Nigerian celebrities impregnating girls.

“This on go soon give girls belle.”

Watch the video below and share yur thoughts;

@heisrema in NY

