Video: First Look At Bam Bam’s Wedding Dress

by Temitope Alabi

A video of BBnaija housemate Bam Bam in her wedding dress is causing a stir online and we dare say it sure deserves to.

The beautiful reality TV star is having her white wedding with boo Teddy A in Dubai today and already have family and friends there to show their love.

Read Also: My Body Is A Weapon – Bam Bam Releases New Images Of Herself

Bam Bam and Teddy A held their traditional wedding a few months ago and the couple is reportedly expecting their first child together. The dress was designed by Dubai-based Manal Ajaja and Nigeria’s Toyin Lawani

Check out the beautiful video below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B47j1C4HyKB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

