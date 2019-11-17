Video: First Look At Bam Bam’s Wedding Dress

A video of BBnaija housemate Bam Bam in her wedding dress is causing a stir online and we dare say it sure deserves to.
The beautiful reality TV star is having her white wedding with boo Teddy A in Dubai today and already have family and friends there to show their love.
Bam Bam and Teddy A held their traditional wedding a few months ago and the couple is reportedly expecting their first child together. The dress was designed by Dubai-based Manal Ajaja and Nigeria’s Toyin Lawani
Check out the beautiful video below;
https://www.instagram.com/p/B47j1C4HyKB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link