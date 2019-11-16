Video: First Video Of BamBam’s Bridesmaids Surfaces Online

Today 2018 BBNaija housemates Bam Bam and her man Teddy A are holding their white wedding.

A video of Bam Bam’s bridesmaids which has the likes of actress Tomike and former BBNaija housemate Khloe in it has now surfaced online.

Earlier today a video surfaced of Bam Bam and her friends getting ready for the wedding. This vidfeo saw her showing off her baby bump. The model and reality TV star held her traditional wedding a couple of months ago.