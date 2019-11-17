Video: FUTA Students Gang Up To Beat 100 Level Female Student

by Temitope Alabi
FUTA
FUTA

A video which has since gone viral on Twitter has shown how a  100 Level student was beaten by some FUTA students.

In the video, four girls and a boy were seen ganging up on the young girl who is said to be in 100 level student, and refusing to let her leave.

Read Also: FUTA Students Kill Huge Python During Night Class (Video)

The video saw the bullies first ordering her to “kneel down” before descending on the girl whose name has been given as Bolu slapping and flogging her mercilessly.

The video has since generated outrage and Nigerians are asking that all the bullies be punished.

Watch the shocking video below.

