Video: I Take All The Blame – Cindy Apologises For Not Tagging Her Donors

by Temitope Alabi
BBNaija's Cindy
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Cindy Okafor

2019 Big Brother Naija housemate Cindy who was called out by a boutique owner yesterday over he refusal to tag them in a photo she wore one of their dresses has released a video apologizing for this.

The reality TV star had earlier stated that she was given the cloth as compensation for a free shoot and didn’t think she needed to tag the boutique owners.

Read Also: Boutique Calls Out BBNaija’s Cindy Over Breach Of Agreement

In a new video released after so much pressure on the BBNaija star to apologize to the boutique owners after calling them clout chasers, Cindy finally caved in.

 

Tags from the story
Cindy
0

You may also like

EXCLUSIVE: Russian coach refuses to sign black players

EXCLUSIVE: Russian coach refuses to sign black players

Man tells his wife and children to forget about his property, if she dares to divorce him

Guardiola probed by English FA over challenge with Redmond

APC, Ayodele Fayose clash over debt profile

Charly Boy Remembers Fallen Biafran War Heros, Shares Experience

Charly Boy Remembers Fallen Biafran War Heroes, Shares Experience

Police arrests scavenger Over Theft, Trespass

ASUP embarks on indefinite strike

Students flee school as 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit Portugal

70 year-old man stoned to death by kidnappers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *