Video: I Take All The Blame – Cindy Apologises For Not Tagging Her Donors

2019 Big Brother Naija housemate Cindy who was called out by a boutique owner yesterday over he refusal to tag them in a photo she wore one of their dresses has released a video apologizing for this.

The reality TV star had earlier stated that she was given the cloth as compensation for a free shoot and didn’t think she needed to tag the boutique owners.

In a new video released after so much pressure on the BBNaija star to apologize to the boutique owners after calling them clout chasers, Cindy finally caved in.