Video: Ibadan Poly Student Confronts Schoolmate For Sleeping With Her Boyfriend

by Temitope Alabi

A video has surfaced online showing an Ibadan Polytechnic student confronting another student for sleeping with her boyfriend.

The video showed an aggrieved young lady confronting the said boyfriend snatcher whose name is given as Temi, before moving on to poke and hit her chest.

The young lady in the video was first seen threatening to beat up the said Temi, who remained calm before pushing her head adding that she can slap the said Temi and not feel any remorse about her action.

Watch the said video below;

