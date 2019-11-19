[Video]: James Brown Issues Warning To Everyone On Social Media

A few hours ago, we reported that cross-dresser James Brown slapped a young man at the mall for calling him gay.

In a new video shared on social media, James opened up on why he assaulted the guy while also issuing a warning to everyone on social media.

Read Also: Crossdresser, James Brown Calls Out For Help (Photo)

In the video, James stated that he slapped the man because he called him gay and that is a name he does not like to be called.

He went on to say many do the same on social media and this needs to stop.

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5DCR2-AOom/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link