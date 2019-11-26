Video: New Way Ladies Bleach Their Skin Emerges Online

by Temitope Alabi

 

Skin bleaching

A video has surfaced online showing the new way women bleach their skin.

The video showed a young lady lying down in what looked like a bathtub filled with concentrated liquid content and being scooped unto her dark skin which in no time began to change into another color.

The video has since caused uproar online as many social media users have taken to the comment section of the handle that shared the video to ask why anyone would want to go through such all in the name of skin bleaching.

Watch the video below;

