Video: Nigerian Lady Unveils ‘Do As I Say Padlock’ To Attract Clients

by Temitope Alabi
A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share a video of some fortified padlocks to attract clients.

This is coming days after it was revealed that some ladies go all out to charm men into being with them to include going the extreme way of using their period blood to make food for these men.

Read Also: [Photos}: Housewife Places Snake Charm At Husband’s Girlfriend’s Shop

Her post has since gotten many talking on social media with many stating that they may eventually die single due to the many stories of men being charmed these days.

Watch video below;

https://t.co/UYfFfoKtyo

