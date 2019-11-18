Video Of A Tipsy Davido Trying To Escape After Allegedly Fighting In Dubai

by Temitope Alabi
Davido Abd Zlatan
Afro-music Artiste Davido

A video showing a tipsy Davido in Dubai has surfaced online.

Recall it was reported that the singer was arrested in Dubai after he assaulted a young man following the end of his performance at the One Africa Music Fest.

The report also stated that the FIA singer was arrested, a claim that was later denied by artiste manager Soso Soberekon.

However, a new video has surfaced today allegedly showing the moment the singer tried to escape the scene.

Watch the video below;

 

