Video Of FUTA Students Arrested For Gang Beating 100L Female Student

Information Nigeria reported earlier that a boy led the 4 ladies to gang beat a 100 level student of FUTA who has been identified as Bolu. Well, they have all been arrested and currently cooling their heels in the police station.

They were reportedly arrested after a mob of FUTA students gave them a hot chase after carrying out the attack.

In the video, the angry mob could be heard laying in wait for them outside the police station with some already shouting’ ‘i would personally kill you.’

Watch the video below: