Video Of FUTA Students Arrested For Gang Beating 100L Female Student

by Eyitemi Majeed
The beating of the FUTA student
The beating of the FUTA student

Information Nigeria reported earlier that a boy led the 4 ladies to gang beat a 100 level student of FUTA who has been identified as Bolu. Well, they have all been arrested and currently cooling their heels in the police station.

They were reportedly arrested after a mob of FUTA students gave them a hot chase after carrying out the attack.

Read Also: Police Arrest Officer Who Assaulted FUTA Student

In the video, the angry mob could be heard laying in wait for them outside the police station with some already shouting’ ‘i would personally kill you.’

Watch the video below:

 

Tags from the story
assault, FUTA
0

You may also like

At 50, I Still Love Sex And Want To Marry Again: Ayo Adesanya

Army arrests 34 hoodlums, recovers 12 guns in S’East

Dogara Urges Ex-Law Classmates To Make Sacrifices

Kemi Afolabi, Gida, Gloria Johnson

Actress Kemi Afolabi, Gloria Johnson Fight Over Male Colleague

Wole Soyinka

Wole Soyinka knocks Buhari over Ruga settlements

President Buhari writes to Senate to confirm appointment of 9 INEC state REC members

UNILAG students protest enters day 3, Police fires teargas at protesters.

Dammy Krane

Dammy Krane To Be Arraigned Over Threat, Cyber-Bullying

Nigerian Lady calls out a ‘one minute’ guy on Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *