Video: Omashola, Kemen Part Of Teddy A’s Groomsmen

Well, the wedding of Bam Bam and Teddy A has started as new videos from the beautiful event has started surfacing online.

A new video showing the groomsmen have surfaced and has the likes of BBNaija’s Kemen and Omashola as part of the squad.

Read: ‘My body Is A Weapon’ – BBNaija’s Bam Bam Shares Sexy Photos

Earlier we posted a video of Bam Bam’s bridesmaids which has the likes of actress Tomike and fellow ex-housemate Khloe on it.

Bam Bam and Teddy A held their traditional wedding a couple of months back.

Watch the new video below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B47dOxGgDuR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link