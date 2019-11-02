[Video] Pastor Curses Girls Who Plan To Make It In Life Though Fornication

A pastor has irked the attention of Nigerian Twitter users after a video of him cursing young ladies who plan to make it life with their vagina.

The Alabaster International Ministries pastor was heard in the video raining curses on the private parts of those young ladies who have said they must live large using their private parts as their tools.

Read Also: Pastor Jailed For Allegedly Stealing Turkeys, Goats In Osun

See video