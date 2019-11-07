Video: South African Comedian Beaten To Pulp Over Alleged Homosexuality

A South African comedian simply identified as Bobo has been brutalized by some men after his performance at DJ Bongs’ occasion which was held in Durban, South Africa.

According to reports, 18-year-old Bobo was attacked by some men for being gay, leaving him with several injuries on his face.

His friend took to Facebook, stating that the attack was more of hate as the men could not deal with the fact that his friend his gay.

He went on to share a video of his friend.

