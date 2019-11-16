Video: Teddy A, BamBam Hold Their White Wedding Today In Dubai

2018 BBNaij housemates Bam Bam and Teddy A are set to hold their white wedding i n Dubai today.
The couple who held their traditional wedding a few months ago, have already started trending on social media and a beautiful new photo of them has since emerged online.
Their fans have since taken to Twitter to celebrate them as well as share a video of their love story.
Watch the video below;
Get ready to watch the ever first #bbnaija wedding on the 24th of November 2019.
BamTeddy wedding show
DSTV channel 154. #BamTeddyDubai2019 #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/uP7SOi0O6m
— TallJoyGirl(TJ) (@JoyfulJ17575231) November 16, 2019