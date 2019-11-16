Video: Watch Wizkid Grab Tiwa Savage’s Ass On Stage

Well it looks like Wizkid does not have any plans to stop sexually touching Tiwa Savage.

The pair performed at the One Africa Music Fest in Dubai last night and as expected gave the crowd just they wanted, a beautiful stage performance and more.

While performing, Wizzy as he is fondly called, moved behind Tiwa and grabbed her ass while walking away. Tiwa, who just released a new song featuring Sean Paul, on her part was a bit surprised as she turned around but quickly continued to perform.

