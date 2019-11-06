Wall Street Journal Features Burna Boy In Its Latest Editon (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Burna Boy
Nigerian singer Burna Boy

Afro Music artiste Burna Boy has been featured in a wall street journal article.

The self-acclaimed African Giant has had a remarkable year and has received several accolades for all the effort he has put into his work.

Just recently, Burna Boy, alongside other Afro Music artiste were featured in Beyonce’s Lion King official soundtrack album – ‘The Gift.’

Also, the music star recently won the ‘Best International Act’ at the 2019 MTV European Music Awards to add to his several accolades this year.

READ ALSO – Nigerian Lady Tattoos Burna Boy’s Face On Her Back

In the article, the artiste was described as ‘one of the hottest’, with the headline: ‘From Nigeria To The U.S., On His Own Terms’

See Photo Here:

Burna Boy
Wall Street Journal Article
