Watch As Tonto Dikeh Fondles Bobrisky’s Breast (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh
Controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has shared the video of his bestie, Tonto Dikeh, fondling his breast.

In the video which was sent out via the crossdresser’s Instagram page, the duo laid on the same bed while the Nollywood actress played gleefully with his breast with the tip of her fingers.

The duo have been holidaying in Dubai in the last couple of days and are expected back in the country anytime soon.

Watch the full video below:

Bestie @tontolet feeling my breast

