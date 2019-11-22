Watch D’Banj’s Electrifying Performance That Got People Talking(Video)

by Valerie Oke
Dbanj while performing
Dbanj while performing

It is no longer news that popular Nigerian singer, Dapo Oyabanjo, who is popularly known as D’banj is viewed as one of the best entertainers that have come out of Africa. Well, his recent electrifying performance only confirmed his status.

The singer during one of his stage performances outside the shore of the country wowed the audience so much that people can’t stop talking about the energy he put into the performance.

Read Also: Dbanj, Slimcase React After Nigerian Lady Danced Completely Naked To “Mo Cover Eh”

To this end, we bring to your view the video of the performance.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5HXg9GgLIe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
dbanj
0

You may also like

How Tonto Dikeh Housed Me For 2 Years Without Collecting A Dime From Me – Daniella Okeke

“I know why actors are dying in Nollywood” – Prophet Chris Okafor

Uriel dazzles in wedding inspiration photo shoot says she is falling for her male muse

“My Wife Had A Bond With My Late Mum”, Peter Okoye Debunks Rumour

How Femi Fani-Kayode spent millions on his Mother-in-law’s ill-health before her death

Kardashian Sisters, Friends Spend Girls Night Out At Home

BBNaija: Khloe Causes Controversy As She Steps Out Wearing Transparent Fishnet Dress (Photos)

Daddy Freeze

‘The Poor Boy Should Be Left Alone’ – Daddy Freeze Reacts To Viral Story Of 5-Year-Old Who Climbed A Roof To Avoid Circumcision

#BBNaija: Nigerian Lady writes open letter to Cee-C

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *