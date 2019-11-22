Watch D’Banj’s Electrifying Performance That Got People Talking(Video)

It is no longer news that popular Nigerian singer, Dapo Oyabanjo, who is popularly known as D’banj is viewed as one of the best entertainers that have come out of Africa. Well, his recent electrifying performance only confirmed his status.

The singer during one of his stage performances outside the shore of the country wowed the audience so much that people can’t stop talking about the energy he put into the performance.

Read Also: Dbanj, Slimcase React After Nigerian Lady Danced Completely Naked To “Mo Cover Eh”

To this end, we bring to your view the video of the performance.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5HXg9GgLIe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link