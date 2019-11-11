Watch Hilarious Way Teni Is Promoting Her Concert

by Temitope Alabi
Teni Apata
Teni Apata

Budding star, Teni Makanaki is sure letting the world know she is not here to play with anyone.

The ‘Billionaire’ crooner, who is set to have her first concert in December, took the promotion of the concert to the streets.

Teni, in the video, was seen clinging to the side of a moving vehicle while promoting her show.

She captioned one of the video;

The Billionaire Experience – December 16th Eko hotel. get your tickets now.”

Watch one of the videos below;

 

