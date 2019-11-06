We Are All Beggars On Earth, SaysToyin Abraham

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, on Wednesday took to her Instagram to point out that all humans are beggars on planet earth.

Nollywood Actress Toyin Abraham
Posing inside her new Mercedes Benz, the new mother stated that humans should be humble as we are all begging for one thing or another.

“We are all beggars on earth. It’s either we are begging for money, happiness, health etc. Let’s be humble,” she wrote.

Toyin Abraham delivered a new baby boy in early in September 2019, sparking mixed reactions from her fans.

