We Have Made A Lot Of Progress With 9th National Assembly: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has made a lot of progress working with the 9th national assembly as opposed to the former national assembly.

The President said this during the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Friday.

According to Buhari, the ninth national assembly ” have so much commitment on important issues and we make a lot of progress. ”

His words: “I was constrained to tell you yesterday (at caucus meeting) that there was a time I called the senate president and the leader of the house and told them that to sit on a budget for seven months is not politics and it is not hurting the president, whoever it is, it is not hurting the person but the country,” he said.

“For that reason, I was pleased to mention yesterday that the ninth national assembly, you can see and read it in the papers, they have so much commitment on important issues and we make a lot of progress.

“This relationship, we will try and maintain, we cannot allow some of the things go public but I assure you that we have made a lot of progress.”