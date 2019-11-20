We Have Paid Millions As Ransom To Get Medications To El-Zakzaky — Family

by Valerie Oke
El-Zakzaky
Ibraheem El-Zakzaky

The family of the detained leader of the Islamic Movement Of Nigeria(IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has debunked claims by the DSS that the religious leader is well taken care of in their custody.

Badamasi made this known while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Badamasi Ya’akub who spoke on behalf of the family, millions have been collected from the family as ransom just to get medications across to the embattled religion leader.

Read Also: Sowore Collected Millions Of Dollars To Overthrow Buhari, Free El-Zakzaky — DSS

His comment is coming as a contradiction to Peter Afunaya, DSS spokesman, who stated that the security agency provides the best welfare package for the religious leader.

