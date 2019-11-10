‘We Need A Marlian Shrine’, Says Naira Marley

by Michael Isaac
Naira Marley
Singer Naira Marley

Nigerian singer Naira Marley has made a request on social media.

The singer who took to Twitter threw the notion in the wind as he hinted that Marlians need to have a shrine of their own.

Just like Fela’s Kalakuta Shrine, the ‘Soapy’ crooner is now advocating for his own shrine.

On his Twitter, he wrote: “We need a Marlian Shrine… Just thinking out loud.”

It is no doubt that the artiste is considered a controversial artiste and this may just be another plot to stir up controversy.

See His Post Here:

Naira Marley
Marley’s Post
