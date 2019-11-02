We Will Be Neutral During Kogi, Bayelsa Elections: IGP Adamu

by Valerie Oke

 

Mohammed Adamu
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP)  Mohammed Adamu

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), has promised that his men would be professional and neutral during the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

The IGP said this on Saturday at an event held in his honour by the Lafia Progressive Forum, NAN reports.

Adam said the police would draw from its experiences in the 2019 general election to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the two states.

Read Also: Rivers State Police Arrest Six Over Murder Of PDP Chieftain

He said the police will give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the necessary support to ensure that a level playing field is provided for all political parties.

He said, “There is nothing good than for one to be celebrated by his people at home. I will continue to be a good ambassador of my community by discharging my duties with sincerity and the fear of God,” Adamu said.

 

0

