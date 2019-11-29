We Will Not Postpone Kogi West Supplementary Poll: INEC

by Verity Awala
INEC Chairman
INEC Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said there wouldn’t be any postponement of Saturday’s Kogi West Senatorial supplementary poll.

This was disclosed by Rotimi L. Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, in an interview with Daily Trust in Abuja on Thursday.

He said there were no reasons why the November 16 elections should be cancelled or the Saturday’s re-run postponed.

On the petitions submitted by Senator Dino Melaye, Oyekanmi was quoted as saying that the commission is a product of the law and as a law-abiding organisation would continue to operate within the ambit of the law.

According to him, Melaye’s petition is not enough reasons to postpone the elections.

He said, “There are provisions in the Electoral Act as amended on the basis upon which elections may be postponed. Individual petitions cannot replace the provisions of the law, including section 26 of the Electoral Act. ”

INEC had fixed November 30 for the conduct of the supplementary and re-run elections.

Meanwhile, Melaye had demanded for the cancellation of the election and submitted document and video evidence at INEC office.

 

