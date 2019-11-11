‘Weed Does More Harm Than Good’ – Talent Manager, Bankulli Osha

Bankulli Osha
Talent Manager Bankulli

Nigerian music producer and talent manager, Bankulli  Osha has shared just how dangerous it is to take weed.

The music producer shared how addictive it can be and how disastrous it is to take hard drugs and other narcotics.

According to him, he has witnessed a few cases where people have made irrational decisions because they are under the influence of weed.

However, he also pointed out that he has nothing against people who are already taking weed and who may even be addicted to it.

See His Post Here:

Bankuli osha
Bankulli Osha’s Post
0

