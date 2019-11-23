What Onyema’s Indictment By US Govt Means: Ex-NBA Vice President

by Valerie Oke
Allen Onyema

Former 2nd Vice-President of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Monday Ubani, has explained what the fraud indictment against the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Air peace, Allen Onyema by the US government really means.

Ubani explained that the indictment doesn’t mean that Onyema is guilty but an indication that a case of fraud has been established against him.

He said: “A person is said to be indicted if an offence is said to have been established, in other words, the prosecutor is of the opinion that a prima facie case has been established against an accused person.

“Note that at this level, there is no judicial input. It is after trial and presentation of evidence with accused having a fair hearing that the court can make pronouncement either convicting or acquitting that individual.

“The executives can indict, but it is the judiciary that can convict. At the point of indictment, the accused is still presumed innocent and entitled to a fair hearing and if the evidence adduced are beyond reasonable doubt, he or she can be convicted at this point.”

