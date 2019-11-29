What We Earn From Oil Does Not Meet Our Needs: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that what the country earns from oil is not enough to meet its needs.

This was revealed in a statement by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, on Thursday when Buhari received Carlos Trejo Sosa, outgoing Cuban ambassador to Nigeria, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Buhari was quoted as expressing satisfaction with the relationship between Cuba and Nigeria, particularly the hand of fellowship extended in the area of health care and transfer of knowledge.

He was quoted as saying, “We have a deficit in infrastructure, in education, health care, and many other areas, but Cuba has always been helpful. ”

Read Also: Approve Multi-Million Dollar Loan Rejected Under Saraki, Buhari Tells Senate

“What we earn from oil does not meet our needs, and we can use any assistance we get. Cuba has always been friendly and helpful.”