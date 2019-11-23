What You’re Paid Is Enough For You To Survive: Customs Boss To Officers

Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has said that officers who acquire wealth through illicit means will be shown the way out.

The customs boss said this on Friday while decorating some newly promoted officers of the service in Abuja.

Ali said customs officers who wish to remain in service, must learn to live within their earnings as the remuneration package of the service, if well managed is enough for officers to survive.

“I will show the way out to any officer who thinks he can not survive with his remuneration but involve in illicit ways to acquire wealth,” he said.

“I know the service gives you enough that you can survive with, it is just a question of prudence. You can never have everything you that you desire to acquire

“You must prioritise your needs and by the time you do that, you will meet your needs.”