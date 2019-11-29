When I Find A Man To Marry, I Will Pay His Groom Price And Sponsor The Wedding: Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed that when she finds another man to marry, she will be willing to pay his groom price and also sponsor his wedding.

The screen diva’s comment was triggered after sharing a post on her Instagram page which reads; ”I’M THANKFUL FOR ALL MY MISTAKES/FAILURES. THEY ARE THE EVIDENCE THAT PROVES I TRIED. I’ve learned more from failure than I have success. It’s the training ground that’s preparing me for where I’m going. I no longer fear it. Instead, it gets me closer to the GOAL. Without it, I wouldn’t be the MAN I am today” and a nosy follower took to her comment section to say: ‘No woman is complete without her husband. ‘Go and marry you are getting old.’

See their exchange below: