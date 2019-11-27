Whether You Hate Or Love Me, It Does Not Matter – Toyin Abraham

by Temitope Alabi

 

Toyin Abraham
Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress and producer Toyin Abraham has sent a message to all of her lovers and haters alike.

The new mom of one took to her page to share a new stunning image of herself with a caption which stated clearly that she can not be bothered if people hate or like her online.

Read Also: Nollywood Actress, Toyin Abraham Strikes Cute Pose With Husband (Photo)

According to the actress what she knows for a fact is when people meet her in person, they will love and know her.

Hate me or love me, that doesn’t matter.
What matters is that if you meet me in person you will know me and love me.
Good morning family and do have a productive day ahead.
#toyintitans #fateofalakada #toyinabraham

 

Tags from the story
Toyin Abraham
0

You may also like

“I swear dem go pay” – Davido Vows To Deal With Thugs Who Assaulted Zlatan Ibile Over Segun Wire.

5 days After They Made A Calabar Carnival Video, Shan George’s Sister Dies In Car Accident

Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle Says ‘I do’ Shares First Kiss With Her Husband Prince Harry, As She Officially Becomes British Royalty (Photos)

Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky

Bobrisky Takes Side With Tonto Dikeh, Calls Funke Adesiyan a useless woman with shapeless body goal

Funke Akindele and Freeze at Loggerheads Over “Olowogbogboro” #HallelujahChallenge

Jeff

BBNaija: Jeff Resigned From Bank Job; Told His Colleagues He’s Going To Canada

Kylie Jenner’s alleged baby daddy to-be, Travis Scott parties at a strip club (photo)

Man survives ghastly accident… then climbs on his damaged vehicle to take pictures.

Beverly Osu Goes Topless In Hot Beach Photo Shoot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *