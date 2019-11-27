Whether You Hate Or Love Me, It Does Not Matter – Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress and producer Toyin Abraham has sent a message to all of her lovers and haters alike.

The new mom of one took to her page to share a new stunning image of herself with a caption which stated clearly that she can not be bothered if people hate or like her online.

According to the actress what she knows for a fact is when people meet her in person, they will love and know her.

Hate me or love me, that doesn’t matter.

What matters is that if you meet me in person you will know me and love me.

Good morning family and do have a productive day ahead.

