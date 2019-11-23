Who Needs A Chair With This Kind Of Bum Bum – Fans Tells Tonto Dikeh

by Temitope Alabi
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

With all the controversies surrounding her brand, fans still will not overlook the fact that her body looks too overworked.

Mom of one and actress Tonto Dikeh took to social media to share a new photo of herself which brought attention to her bum.

Tonto Dikeh, who has been in the news for days, following report that she was arrested in Dubai over an altercation with a security officer, shared a new photo of herself flaunting what looked like an improved bum job.

Her fans took notice of this and immediately began to comment.

Read some comments below;

 

