Why Are Entertainers Still Getting Married? – Uti Nwachukwu

Uti Nwachukwu
Uti Nwachukwu

Model and former Big Brother Naija winner Uti Nwachukwu, has taken to social media to ask an important question.

Reacting to the high rate of divorce in celebrity marriages, Uti asked why many of them still keep getting married despite all that is happening in marriages these days.

Read Also: I Shared My Prize Money – Big Brother Africa Winner, Uti Nwachukwu

According to Uti, many people are disrespecting the institution of marriage and need to stop this.

He wrote on IG; “why are entertainers still getting married BTW lol everyone’s disrespecting the institution .. smh.”

Guys what do you think about Uti’s take on marriage?

