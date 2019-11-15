Why Atiku, PDP’s Case Against Buhari Was Dismissed: Supreme Court

by Valerie Oke
Atiku
Atiku Abubakar

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, failed to show up at the supreme court to hear its reasons for dismissing their case.

The apex court Friday gave its reasons for dismissing their appeal against President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in February 23rd election.

The court said all allegations raised by the PDP and Atiku Abubakar, challenging Buhari’s election victory were unproven.

Lawyers to Atiku and the PDP were absent when the court called on the appellants’ counsels to announce their presence.

Upon being informed by Alex Izinyon, a lawyer in the defense team, that Atiku’s lawyers were not present and that they did not also send representatives, the court said it will proceed with the sitting to explain its judgement on the appeal.

 

