Why Black Men Love Stupid Women: Huddah Monroe

by Valerie Oke
Huddah Monroe
Huddah Monroe

Popular Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe, has stated that black men love stupid women just so they can manipulate them.

The controversial figure then added that they are scared of smart and educated women.

For this reason, she said she can’t wait to get her university degree.

Read Also: Pussy Opens Door Of Success But Brain Determines If You Would Stay In It: Huddah Monroe

Huddah who became popular after participating in the Big Brother Africa reality TV show made this known via her Instagram story.

She wrote:

Tags from the story
Huddah Monroe
0

You may also like

Valverde Hails Masterclass Iniesta

SGF Frustrating Probe Of Funds Spent On IDPs – Reps

Making Nigeria Ungovernable – At What Cost?

Ashafa commends the commencement Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project

Super Eagles coach speaks after victory over Iceland, heaps praises on players

Shocking!!! Banana seller travels via Aeroplane

We might register more political parties ahead of 2019 Elections – INEC

Garba Shehu blasts Governor Ayodele Fayose for calling for the resignation of President Buhari

Only 25% scored above 200 in this year’s JAMB – Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *